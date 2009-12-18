Rachel McAdams’ Side Braid Hairstyle At The Sherlock Holmes London Premiere

Rachel McAdams

Credit: Fergus McDonald/Getty Images Alexander Wang Spring 2010 Show

Credit: Thomas Concordia/Wireimage

Style chameleon Rachel McAdams stunned in her sexy side braid hairstyle at the London premiere of Sherlock Holmes.

We first noticed this sexy look inspired by Brooke Shields’ Blue Lagoon character grace the runway at the Alexander Wang Spring 2010 show. Redken Creative Consultant Guido Palau, created the look for the show.

I love how easy this look is to replicate at home. All you need is a long mane, but it can be wavy, straight or even pretty curly. Best of all? It takes minutes to do a simple pony and braid before securing the ends with a holder.

What do you think? Will you be replicating the Malibu Barbie Side Braid hairstyle at home?

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz