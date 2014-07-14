Beauty Buzz: Rachel McAdams Goes Without Makeup for Allure, Philosophy Launching a Charity, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Just another reason to love Rachel McAdams: She’s on the cover of Allure without a trace of makeup in sight. [Daily Makeover]

2. Philosophy Skin Care is launching a new line of products, plus a charity called the Hope & Grace Initiative. [WWD]

3. Interested in hot rollers? Here’s a list of the best ones on the market. [The Beauty Department]

4. A sneak peek at the new Birchbox store opening in New York City. [NY Mag]

5. Seven things you need to know about varicose veins. [Byrdie]