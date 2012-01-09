The “Rachel” Gets Reinvented

Chris McMillan, the hair designer behind the infamous “Rachel” haircut, has recreated the popular look for today’s 2012 audience. The “Rachel” haircut, immortalized by the ever fabulous Jennifer Aniston in 1994 during her “Friends” days, had unparalleled popularity and is, in our opinion, the most iconic haircut of our generation.

For Allure‘s January issue, McMillan recreated his career-making look in a shoot with Chuck actress Yvonne Strahovski. The result is an incredibly sexy, breezy shoulder skimming bob.

We hope this style sticks around for as long as the “Rachel” did!