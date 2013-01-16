Get Rachel Bilson’s Sultry, Smokey Eye From “Hart of Dixie”

As longtime fans of Rachel Bilson (no one can forget the snobby yet lovable other half to Seth Cohen from “The O.C.”), we were overjoyed to see her return to primetime TV in the CW series “Hart of Dixie.” While this show puts her on much different ground – namely trying to adjust to Southern Alabama rather than Southern California – Bilson’s character is still able to work her saucy, sophisticated charm on basically everyone she runs into. Playing Zoe Hart, a doctor who moves from Manhattan to a small town looking for her father and then well, the right path for her future, Bilson mixes her big-city life with a whole lot of small-town lessons.

But what we love (of course) is the fact that Bilson stays true to her love of fashion even when climbing through the backwoods of Bluebell and running from alligators. The star always has a gorgeous smokey eye (and occasionally a ridiculous pair of heels) to complete her look. Joni Powell, the makeup department head for “Hart of Dixie” is a longtime fan of CARGO Cosmetics and uses a lot of their products on the show. She told us that, “On the show Rachel’s character goes for rich earth tones to complement her sophisticated style. I love the CARGO Essential Eye Palette – it has everything I need to create this simple, yet eye-catching smokey look.”

Below, Joni broke down how to get the look for us, in just a few simple steps:

First apply the shimmery copper shade of the CARGO Essential Eye Palette labeled “Lid” over the entire eye, using a flat “fluff brush” to work the color from the inside corner outward.

Then, use the nude shade labeled “Brow Bone” underneath the brow as a highlighter to make the eyes pop.

Next, apply the darkest shade labeled “Outer Corner” with an angled brush as a liner to create a thick line above the lashes that extends to the outer corner and below the lower lashes to meet the top line, creating a triangle at the outer corners.

Then, use a rounded brush to smudge the liner and drag out the corners for an enhanced look, followed by a few coats of CARGO’s TexasLash Mascara to add drama.

Finally, balance the dramatic eye with CARGO’s Lip Gloss in Woodstock, which is a fun and feminine light pink shade with an opalescent sheen.

Let us know what you think of “Hart of Dixie” and if you’ll be trying out this sultry, smokey eye for yourselves!

[Image via IMDB]