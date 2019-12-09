R+Co’s New Hair Accessories Will Upgrade Any Holiday Party Look

It’s hard to imagine a time when hair accessories were deemed passé but it was just a few years ago. Now, everyone and their mother are wearing pearl hair clips and sassy words and pretty acetate styles. Both high-end designers (hey, Gucci) and fast-fashion brands are making them. You can now add R+Co hair accessories to that list. The cult-favorite haircare brand has rolled out a limited-edition hair clip duo to make your holiday hairstyles all the more festive.

The company teamed up with R+Co Collective Member Ashley Streicher for the cute clips. You may know the hairstylist from her work with Mandy Moore, who, though not her only celebrity client, is possibly her most famous. Streicher is responsible for Moore’s gorgeous waves and even her recent ultra-sexy lob. We have a feeling we’ll see Moore wearing the new clip duo, which includes two pins, each with a gold ﬁnish and pearl accent. The set has one bobby pin and one snap pin.

There’s no doubt Streicher uses R+Co products to create holiday-ready hairstyles featuring the new clips. Balloon Dry Volume Spray ($32 at R+Co) and Outer Space Flexible Hairspray ($32 at R+Co) are both really good choices to give the hair grip and make the clips stay put all day.

R+Co Pearl Hair Pins are available for a limited time for $50 on the R+Co website so grab ’em while they last.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.