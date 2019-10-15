Holy Holidays—QVC and HSN’s Advent Calendars Are Not to Be Missed

When I was a kid, my parents used to buy those grocery store advent calendars leading up to Christmas or New Year’s Day. Each day, my brother and I got excited about a piece of waxy chocolate that didn’t even taste that great. I’d much prefer either or both (I vote both) of QVC and HSN’s advent calendars this year. The beauty giants are each rolling out its own version of a non-holiday-specific calendar that anyone would like. They include both mini and full-size beauty products from brands including Peter Thomas Roth, Too Faced, Smashbox, Sunday Riley and more. It’s a great way to try out a bunch of best sellers without spending a ton of money—because these are a great value.

QVC is launching the biggest advent calendar of the two, with 24 products in one cute tree-shaped box. Dying to know what’s in it? I’ve got all the scoop. For skincare, you get deluxe sizes (bigger than a sample) of Elemis Marine Cream, Skinfix AHA Renewing Cream, Peter Thomas Roth FirmX Peeling Gel, First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream, James Read Sleep Mask Face with Retinol, Azure Nose Strip, Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, Hey Honey Good Morning Honey Silk Facial Serum and Lancer The Method or Polish.

As for makeup, there’s MineTan Invisible Color, It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Illumination Concealer, BareMinerals Loose Eye Shadow in Bare Skin, Amazing Cosmetics Concealer, Smashbox Super Fan Mascara, Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara and Belle Beauty by Kim Gravel Shero Shadow Stick. There are nail and dental products, and beauty tools, too, such as Adesse NY Diamond Shine Coat, Sigma Angled Mini Brush, Le Mini Mac nail polish remover pads, Sphynx travel razor and Skinny & Co Peppermint Oil Pulling Coconut Oil. Rounding out the list (I told you it was a lot!), are two hair products—Unwash Bio-Cleansing Conditioner and WEN Re-Moist Hydrating Mask—plus TOVA Signature EDP fragrance.

HSN’s 12 Days of Beauty Holiday Box is smaller but still a great gift (even for yourself).

In it, you get minis and full-sizes of Beekman 1802 Palm Soaps, Dr. Brandt Microdermabrasion, Fountain of Truth Dream Cream Overnight Mask or Insta Face Lift Elixir, Grande Lips Spicy Mauve Hydrating Lip Plumper, Juicy Couture Oui Fragrance, Korres Hydrating Shower Gel, Skinn Cosmetics Double-Ended Pencil and Liquid Eyeliner, StriVectin TL Advanced Neck Deluxe, The Beauty Spy Moremo Miracle 10 Deluxe, Tweak’d by Nature Peaches and Cream Cleansing Conditioner, YBF Neutralizing/Illuminating Creme Duo and You’re Beautiful Martino Cartier Talk Dirty to Me Dry Shampoo.

HSN’s retails for $39.99 (with a $170.13 value) on HSN’s website, and QVC version retails for $69.95 (with a $256.99 value) on QVC’s website. Hurry—these do sell out.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.