This Christmas in July Advent Calendar Contains Major Beauty Brands

All I want for Christmas is beauty products. Okay, that’s not really true but beauty loot is often at the top of my holiday wish list. Why am I thinking about holiday gifts on June 27? Well, it’s almost Christmas in July over at QVC and that means a Beauty Advent Calendar is coming. It’s an amazing gift for anyone in your life, like your mom or sister, dad, brother or best friend. Or, you know, you can totally grab it for yourself. (No judgments!)

The kit includes 24 mini products from brands including Drybar, Tarte and St. Tropez. Been wanting to try the Tarte Lights, Camera, Action Mascara? Algenist and Peter Thomas Ross skincare? How about Doll 10 Beauty lipstick? It’s all in here, inside a cute festive advent calendar. With all the things we have to stress about—bills, politics, family struggles—we deserve a cute new beauty product to open for 24 days.

If you prefer to grab deals on full-priced items, that’s available during Christmas in July, too. GlamGlow’s Hydration Dream Team Set ($34.30 instead of $49 at QVC) includes a WaterBurst Hydrated Glow Moisturizer, ThirstyMud Hydrating Treatment and GalactiCleanse Hydrating Jelly Balm Cleanser. Sigma has its Dry’N Shape Spa on sale ($29.25 instead of $39 at QVC), which allows you to clean, dry and reshape your makeup brushes. And there’s much more.

The Beauty Advent Calendar retails for $55 and is available on the QVC website on June 29.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.