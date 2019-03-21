These Quote Tattoo Ideas are the Permanent Motivation You’ll Actually Want to Wear

Scroll To See More Images

Let me preface this by saying I’m currently in the throws of removing a quote tattoo I got while slightly inebriated. It said “catch a wave” and I don’t remember the significance. All I know is that every time I look at it, regret is the first thing that comes to mind. This is the gift and curse of quote tattoos. Words carry weight regardless of the backstory behind them. So it can either be the teeny detail that gets you out of bed in the morning or something that brings you back to an ugly–or in my case, confusing–time.

Though that experience didn’t leave me permanently scarred mentally or physically, it has made me more cautious. Now more than ever, I spend an exhausting amount of time researching and screenshotting tattoo ideas before actually taking the plunge. So much so, that it’s literally been years since I’ve gotten another one. But in the meantime, I have Instagram to keep me addicted to the scroll and hypothetical tattoos I may never get. The current self-care movement has us all obsessed with motivation in all forms. I say the best kind is small, dainty, and permanent.

If you’re also ready to spring into (see what I did there?) some inspirational ink this season, here are some seriously stunning ideas to kick off your search.

Whatever you are, be a good one.

It’s a bad day, not a bad life.

To infinity and beyond.

Home is where the heART is. (Get it?)

Remember it’s okay to “be selfish.”

Live a little and “stay wild.”

Flex those muscles and “stay strong.”

It’s okay to “be yourself.”

Word from the wise: victory loves diligence.

You’re a masterpiece.

Your heart will never fail you.

No such thing as coincidence.

Don’t sweat it.

Don’t give up.

Challenges make us stronger.

You got this.

In full bloom.

Step-by-step.

New day. New lessons.

Astrology we can believe in.

Hi, you’re special.

And the rest will follow.

Karma’s a b*tch.

Sieze the day.