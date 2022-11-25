These Trendy Electric Toothbrushes Are Down to $25 Each—Alongside Water Flossers & Mouthwash Dispensers For Less

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re shopping smarter, not harder this Black Friday, you may be angling to score everyday household necessities rather than, say, beauty products or fashion pieces. There’s nothing wrong with putting your wants on hold to fulfill your needs during these massive discounts, and dental hygiene is one of those areas not to be neglected. Lucky for all of us who probably should have swapped our toothbrushes ages ago, Quip is offering up its trendy (yet wholly effective) items for 50 percent off right now.

You’ve likely seen ads for Quip splayed across your social feeds; the sleek, smart electric toothbrushes are not only aesthetically pleasing for your countertop, but are also the perfect size for traveling. But, beyond boasting a slim handle and soft bristle head, the product comes equipped with a bluetooth smart motor (meaning you can track and earn rewards via the Quip app), timed sonic vibrations so you always brush a suitable amount of time, and a three month battery life. The good habit dashboard “shows you when and how well you brush, with deep dives into the duration, coverage, brush strokes, and intensity of each routine,” per the brand. Did we mention there’s also options for kids?

Quip Electric Toothbrush

Plus, each purchase comes with a reusable mirror mount that doubles as a travel cover to keep things clean while you’re on the move. As an added bonus, Quip will deliver head + battery refills to your door every three months for the low cost of $5.

Quip Water Flosser

That’s not all that’s discounted during this rare sale—rechargeable, cordless water flossers are also up for grabs for just $56 each (originally $70). It comes with a battery that lasts up to 8 weeks with daily use, a 360-degree rotating magnetic floss tip, a couple different pressure modes and water flow settings, a magnetic charging cable, as well as a large water reservoir. Even those with extremely sensitive gums can use it; the water flosser was designed to provide both gentle and deep cleaning pressures.

Quip Mouthwash Starter Kit

Complete your dental trifecta by snagging the Mouthwash Starter Kit for less than $22. The flashy mouthwash dispenser can easily fit on your countertop instead of stowed away under your sink, and is incredibly easy to use: just press the dispensing button to pour a single-use amount into a dosage cup, add water, and then cleanse away for as long as you please.