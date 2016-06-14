10 Very Good Reasons to Bring Quinoa Out of the Kitchen (and Into Your Beauty Routine)

I’ve tried my hand at numerous quinoa recipes in the past—the nutrient-rich grain (or seed, depending on who you ask) is perfect when used as a rice replacement, and I particularly enjoy preparing it as one would a standard rice bowl, with plenty of vegetables, a little bit of soy sauce, and a poached egg perched on top. (That last part is critical.)

But as for the unadorned (read: not drowned in soy sauce and egg yolk) version, quinoa has earned its status as a “superfood” in the health-conscious hive mind: It’s a great source of protein, dietary fiber, B vitamins, and amino acids, which are all good things for health. Logic, then, states that a food that’s so super for your diet has a pretty decent chance of being packed with beauty benefits, too.

Surprise (kind of)! Quinoa may have taken a backseat to the popularity of other buzzy foods (uh, kale) at first, but now it seems like we’re catching on, if a crop of new quinoa-infused skin and hair care products is any indication. Dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner, MD, defers to a study published in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science last year, which proves—scientifically!—that the same nutrients that make quinoa a great addition to any kitchen make it a great topical ingredient, too.

To be more specific, Dr. Zeichner says, “Quinoa extract can help brighten the skin and slow skin aging, improving the appearance of crepe-y skin and fine lines.” It also inhibits the activity of matrix metalloproteinases—MMPs—that cause collagen breakdown, lightens sun spots by blocking the enzyme required to produce hyperpigmentation, and acts as an antioxidant to quell free radical-induced inflammation. Nice.

As far as your hair game goes, it’s the protein and amino acids in quinoa that make it such a win: Much like omega-rich fish oil and flaxseed, it’s exactly the thing your hair needs to stay strong, hydrated, and all-around healthy. Take these ten skin and hair products, all of which utilize quinoa as a key ingredient, and go forth all the better for it. Also, make a quinoa bowl ASAP. They’re very good.