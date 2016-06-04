Inside the Wellness Routine of a Bona Fide Surfer Chick

It’s one thing to ask models, bloggers, and fitness Instagram stars to share their diet and exercise secrets, but in the lead up to summer there’s really no one better to dish out details on their healthy lifestyle than a bona fide surfer girl. Specifically, we’re talking about Montauk, New York-based pro surfer Quincy Davis who chatted with us about the smoothie she makes before her morning surf, her favorite healthy takeout, the healthy snacks she swears by, and the (non-surf related) workout that keeps her in shape while on dry land. Come on, admit it–you’ve always secretly wanted to be a surfer girl. Well, now at least you can eat and workout like one.

For breakfast I had: A green smoothie with nut butter. The nut butter (my favorite is cashew) is protein which my body desperately needs after a surf.



For lunch I had: A fish taco in brown rice wrap with a non dairy chipotle sauce and side salad. I usually eat around 1 p.m.

For dinner I had: My friends and I had a BBQ, I had a turkey burger with side of asparagus and broccoli. I try not to eat after 7 p.m.



Today I snacked on: Banana and peanut butter. This is my favorite combo ever as I love a little sweet and salty treat.

The one thing I would never eat is: Spam, ever again. My friend tricked me into eating it, and I’m still upset with her! Haha!

My all-time favorite workout is: Surfing.

I think the health and fitness trend that will dominate this summer is: Boxing.

The health trend I just can’t get behind is: Bone broth. I hear it’s amazing for you, but definitely not for me.

My favorite healthy restaurant is: When home in Montauk my go-to is Happy Bowls for smoothies and acai bowls. For food I love Joni’s–it’s an organic café and I absolutely love their Gon’ Fishin wrap.

My favorite healthy snack is: Veggies and homemade hummus.

My go-to smoothie ingredients are: Frozen banana, spinach, frozen mango, cashews, coconut milk, and maca powder.

Some of the fitness blogs I love are: Deliciously Ella has amazing super-healthy recipes.



My favorite Instagram accounts are: Whalebone Magazine, Garance Dore, STYLECASTER and all my friends! It’s the best way to keep track as we’re always moving around.

The three ingredients you’ll always find in my kitchen are: Banana, coconut oil, and avocado.

My signature healthy dish is: Baby kale salad with chickpeas, dates and walnuts with just some lemon and sea salt. I’m not the best chef, but I can make a great salad.

The health app I couldn’t live without is: MindBody–it’s great for workout class schedules and times.

The top three songs on my workout playlist right now are: “Panda” by Desiigner, “Sorry” by Beyonce and “Don’t Let Me Down” by Chainsmokers.

The best part of my job is: The places it takes me. I love to travel and surf waves around the world. Carrying a board bag is a bit challenging but I think of it as part of my workout.

At the beginning of most days I: Drink lots of water, then go get a coffee with almond milk and check the waves.

When I workout I: Try to surf everyday if there are waves. If not I like to take a class, Tracy Anderson or Pilates are my favorites. I also run along the cliffs, it’s so gorgeous and I’m surrounded by fresh ocean air, but I definitely need to keep my eye on my footing.