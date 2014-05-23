Quick Tips for Instantly Better Skin

Bad hair days can often be fixed with a quick jump in the shower, but skin issues, on the other hand, can lead to a week of complete anxiety and stress. That doesn’t have to be the case, though. There’s tricks that can make your skin look healthier, brighter and fresher—right now. Give your skin a much-needed wake up call with these instant boosters.

Exfoliate

“Everyone knows how drab dry skin can be so finding a product with a natural and smooth exfoliating aspect to it will help scuff off the dead skin that otherwise builds up and clogs your pores,” says Haley Kulow, CEO/founder of HK Beauty Consulting. For a cheap option, rub a lemon over your skin after you wash your face, then apply moisturizer.

Exfoliation is the key to an instant glow, and a facial scrub is a quick way to get it. “Simply massage a gentle facial scrub over the skin for 45 seconds, rinse clean, apply an alcohol-free toner, follow with an antioxidant serum and SPF moisturizer, and you are ready to take on the day,” says celebrity esthetician Renee Rouleau.

Use Mint

“When mint is used topically, it stimulates circulation to bring new nutrients to the skin cells and gives skin a glow. Additionally, I advise my celebrity clients to drink peppermint tea before a big event. It boosts blood circulation, giving skin a vibrant glow,” says Rouleau.

Try Toothpaste

Got a pimple and need an overnight cure? Try a small dab of toothpaste right on the area and by the morning, that pesky zit will be smaller. “Be careful not too use too much or else you can get a dry irritated patch around the spot,” says Dr. Kavita Mariwalla, director of Mariwalla Dermatology.

Brighten

“On days when you wake up with under-eye puffiness and dark circles, simply apply a cold compress dipped in cold coffee over your eye area for a few minutes and watch the caffeine and coldness work its magic,” says Kulow.

Treat Yourself

“To instantly brighten and revive the skin, make sure to keep it hydrated. Getting a facial every 28 days is a good rule to follow, but if you can’t make it to the spa that often, a hydrating mask is the next best thing,” says Ling Chan, owner of Ling Skincare and Ling Skincare and Spa.

Regular professional facials are a must. Facials always begin with a thorough cleanse, steam and exfoliation to clean the pores and soften and remove dry dead skin cells. “Extractions usually follow to keep our pores clear of built up products, dirt and oils. A relaxing massage is next, which helps increase circulation to the skin and restore a radiant glow, then a customized mask, toner and moisturizer to complete the experience,” says Terese Linke, global spa training and education director for Amala Beauty.

Hydrate

Your skin often loses moisture after you wash your face when you don’t seal it in with moisturizer. “When you are outside in the summer, under the sun, your skin becomes dehydrated easily, so apply the moisturizer and sunscreen generously,” says Kulow.

Soothe

Try a little tea tree oil, which is a known anti-inflammatory, and it can help calm sensitive skin. “Just make sure you are not allergic to this plant-based oil!” warns Dr. Mariwalla.

Sweat

Your body sweats out impurities, which is a great thing. To prevent your sweat from staying in your pores, make sure you wash your face properly before and after working out.

