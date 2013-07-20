Quick Tip: How To Make Your Eyes Pop

While we constantly gripe about the weather, we all know that the seasons will change faster than we know it – so it’s time to start practicing some of our fall beauty trends. From bold brows to jewel-toned shadows, this season is all about going big.

Taking those trends off the runway though is always a completely different story, so we asked Achelle Dunaway, makeup artist for e.l.f. Cosmetics, to walk us through how we can make our eyes really “pop” without simply layering on the shadow. Follow her tips above for statement making eyes!

