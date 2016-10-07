11 Quick 60-Second Hairstyles for Work and School

In a perfect world, we would all wake up two hours before we had to leave the house, giving ourselves ample time to cook a well-balanced breakfast, take a shower, expertly apply makeup and style our hair, and catch up on current events and the world’s happenings before calmly leaving for work or school. But LOL to that.

Because this isn’t a perfect world. In reality, your morning probably looks more like, roll out of bed, throw on some jeans, grab a banana, and run for the train. If you’re lucky, you applied some concealer and mascara. If you’re doubly lucky, you showered first. But the hair situation? Lacking, more often than not.

But a good hair day doesn’t have to require a blowout, an arsenal of products, or a few spare hours. As long as you have a few bobby pins or a hair tie on hand, you can easily—and we mean super, super easily, as in, while-you’re-walking-to-your-car easily—create a ridiculously cute and quick hairstyle with practically zero effort. Don’t believe us? Scroll down to learn how to do our favorite quick hairstyles, and then test them out on yourself next time you “accidentally” hit snooze for the fourth time.