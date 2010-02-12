Quick Hair Updo: Alternative to a Braid

There are those mornings– when you set your alarm for PM instead of AM, when there’s no hot water in your shower, and when the world is conspiring against you to not only be late, but be a late hot mess.

When you’re short on grooming time, try this simple updo to disguise day-old hair and avoid looking like you’re on your way to the gym. Below, hair stylist Denise Wnuk of Salon Amici demonstrates a basic but chic alternative to a braid.

Step 1:

Start with clean or day-old, dry hair. Divide the hair into two sections on either side of the head– like pigtails. If you have layers, feel free to leave a few pieces in the front to gently frame the face.

Step 2:



Taking one of the sections, gather the hair in a small side ponytail along the temple. Twist the hair along the back of the head, and work your way down and around the head towards the nape of the neck. Clip this section to hold it in place while you repeat the twist on the other side of the head.

Step 3:



To secure the rolled sections of hair, use wide bobby pins and gently push them down into the top of each roll. Then, secure the two sections together into a low ponytail with a hair elastic.

Step 4:



Take a small piece of hair from the underside of the ponytail and wind it around the hair elastic. Tuck the end of the piece under the ponytail and secure it with bobby pins.

Step 5:

If you want a more romantic look, curl some sections of the ponytail and the pieces of hair framing the face.

