The Quick-and-Dirty Workout for a Juicy, Lifted Backside

There’s no such thing as a perfect backside (thank goodness), but the upside of a consistent exercise regimen is a butt that feels firmer, sits higher, and looks damn good in clothes. For as long as we can remember, the go-to workout for a juicy booty has been squats. And more squats. And more squats.

Although that exercise is effective over time, the downside is that doing them can feel monotonous and only works one part of the gluteus muscles. So, if you’re low on time but still want a workout that you know won’t get boring after a few reps, Anna Kaiser, who is responsible for keeping Shakira’s hips in tip-top shape, shares four quick moves you can do just about anywhere.

Start standing with your feet slightly wider than shoulder distance apart. Bending your knees, jump up into the air and click your heels. Land with feet parallel and knees bent. Then turn your feet out (keeping the knees deeply bent the whole time) and turn them back to parallel. Repeat 10 times.

Starting on the ground in a bridge, extend the right leg toward the ceiling. Keeping the left hip lifted, lower the right leg straight down to the front and swing it out to the right. Reverse the motion to come back to your starting position. Repeat 10 times slow. Then switch to the other leg.

Start on the ground in a bridge, with the right leg extended toward the ceiling and hold it there. Pulse the left gluteus muscle toward the ceiling 40 times. Total booty burn! Then switch legs.

Start on the ground in a bridge with the right leg extended to the ceiling. Tuck the right leg under the left leg while twisting the hips to the right, and push the left hip back up as you extend the right leg back to the ceiling. Repeat 10 times on the right. Then switch legs.