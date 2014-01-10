As much as you ask Google about certain things — How do I do a fishtail braid? What’s easy nail art I can do myself? Where’s the best salon? — there are just some things that the Internet can’t answer. Namely, particular, unique questions about your hair. If you’ve got fine, unruly, thick, dry or basically any kind of hair texture under the sun, you should be treating your hair differently than your friend with a different texture.

Much like going to the dermatologist and asking questions particularly about your own skin, going to the hair salon means that you can ask an expert what’s right for you. Below are seven questions you should be asking your hairstylist, because Google probably won’t have the answers you’re looking for.

1. What kind of shampoo and conditioner should I be using? Granted, this question is often answered with one of the branded products sold at the salon, but your hairstylist will actually be able to point you in the right direction for your hair. Whether you’ve got split ends, colored hair, damaged hair, frizzy hair, curly hair, straight hair or anything in between, the shampoo and conditioner you use makes a big difference, so be sure you’re doing your hair justice.

MORE: Ask an Expert: How Do I Repair My Dry Hair?

2. How often should I be washing my hair? Though we don’t recommend washing your hair every day, every hair type is different, and if your roots get oily quickly, you may be better off with using shampoo every day. Ask your stylist about your own texture and get the straight prognosis.

3. What’s the best way to style my hair with my natural texture? Trying to play up your natural waves or your stick straight hair can be a bit challenging, but there are certain tools and products that help for each (for one thing, a diffuser). Spend time during your haircut or coloring session to ask about styling your hair in a healthy way.

4. Are there any treatments that will bring my hair back to life? Whether you need a straightening treatment, a gloss or something to help repair your damaged hair, ask your stylist which kind of treatment will be best for your tresses, then splurge on some pampering the next time you need a pick-me-up.

5. What’s the best hairstyle for my face shape? Create as many “Hair Inspiration” boards as you want on Pinterest, but sometimes, the cut you’re aiming for is just not right for your face shape. Talk to your stylist about your texture, shape and how much maintenance you’re willing to put in on a daily basis to get a good idea of which haircut (or haircuts) will work best for you.

MORE: How to Find a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape

6. How can I maintain color at home? Flip flopping between salon and box hair color isn’t ideal, but if you need to do a bit of root touching up at home between salon visits, ask your stylist which products will work best so that you don’t mix any chemicals that shouldn’t go together. That’s one surefire way to need a faster salon appointment.

7. Which hair color will work best for me? This can vary depending on seasons (hair typically gets lighter in the summer months and darker in the winter), but talk to your stylist about which color, besides your natural one, will work best on you. If you want to go from blonde to red hair, you may want to go for strawberry blonde instead of auburn so that the transition looks natural and becoming on you.

Image via Rosemarie Gearhart/Getty Images