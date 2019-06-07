10 Underrated, Queer-Owned Beauty Brands to Support This Month and Beyond

Scroll To See More Images

June is the best month of the year for two very important reasons. It marks the official start of summer and an annual Pride celebration that also serves as an opportunity to get familiar with more queer-owned beauty brands. As expected, there’s a slew of Pride-themed collections that you’ve probably already seen at your favorite store or on Instagram (we’re looking at you Urban Decay and Morphe!).

And while most of these capsule lines are courtesy of more popular brands, we’re taking the time to show love to some smaller or lesser-known businesses. All of them are queer-owned (and employed!) and chances are you may have never heard of some. Whether you’re a lipstick hoarder or a skin-care fanatic, there’s something for everyone on this list. From self-care essentials to cannabis candles to highlighting palettes, below are some must-have items from top-notch beauty businesses you’ll want to support beyond this month.

This Portland-based shop is owned by Max Turk, a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and practically perfect for all your self-care needs. It offers essential oil perfumes, tinctures, and bath soaks that will definitely take your next #SelfCareSunday to a whole new level. And to celebrate Pride Month, the brand has released a special Self Care of PRIDE Kit which contains a special Pride soak, salve, tea, face serum, and postcard.

$44 at Roots and Crowns

Minimalists will definitely adore this line of gender fluid products created by makeup artist Gloria Noto, as it features prettily-packaged products made with cruelty-free and vegan ingredients. The brand also gives back to those in need, as each purchase of the brand’s Agender Oil provides support to the arts, for those in need, and equality-related causes.

$39.50 at Malin + Goetz

Looking to up your #shelfie game? This luxurious line of clean beauty products (candles, fragrance, hair) was founded by partners Andrew Goetz and Matthew Malin in 2004, and it definitely doesn’t disappoint. Besides, you can never go wrong with the Malin + Goetz Cannabis Votive which fills your space with a delightfully spicy scent.

$20 at Malin + Goetz

Founded by a top makeup artist, a cosmetic dermatologist, and a tree-hugging entrepreneur, this line of plant-based products is a must for clean beauty enthusiasts, as each of the brand’s products is made with premium natural ingredients that contain no chemicals or preservatives, whatsoever. Our personal fave (just in case you were wondering!) definitely has to be the Natural Contour And Highlight Duo, as it perfectly sculpts and highlights your face with a creamy and lightweight formula.

$18.74 at W3LL People

Fluide is ideal for those looking to play with bold and exciting new makeup looks, as it’s colorful, cruelty-free, and welcome for all gender identities (and skin tones) to use. And just in time for Pride Month, the brand is releasing a Galaxy Pride Pack which features seven hoardable makeup items nestled in a sleek vinyl cosmetic bag.

$48 at Fluide

This fun feminist bath company is totally after your heart, as it features cheeky bath products that will make any beauty junkie squeal in delight. Don’t believe us? Just check out the brand’s super hydrating Michelle Obalma Body Butter, which is totally worth Instagramming.

$12-$18 at Ms. Andry’s BathHouse

This brand has actually made beauty history, as it is the first trans-owned beauty brand created by Youtuber Nikita Dragun. And Dragun Beauty definitely has something in store for all you makeup lovers this Pride Month, as the brand is bringing back the limited edition Iced Out DragunEgg TRANSformation Kit, which features three stunning products encased in a gorgeous egg.

$105 at Dragun Beauty

Although it’s not technically queer-owned, this beauty brand has led the charge in hiring and recruiting LGBTQ+-identifying employees. And supporting the Pride cause this month, the brand plans to donate part of the sale of each Pride Collection lipstick to Switchboard LGBTQ.

$18.50 at Look Fantastic

Created by veteran makeup artist JoAnn Fowler, this beauty brand is another great clean beauty find, as it features completely vegan products that are cruelty-free. And since it may be difficult to find a good vegan mascara at your local drugstore, we suggest investing in the amazing Sappho New Paradigm Mascara, as it is preserved with ECOCERT™ preservatives, and won’t smudge (or budge) upon application.

$34 at Sappho New Paradigm

Have a little fun with your SPF protection using any of the beautifully-packaged products from this seasoned natural skincare line, created by partners Bob Macleod and Steve Byckiewicz. My new favorite is this organic mineral SPF that can be used on the face and body.

$12.49 at Thrive Market