Queen Latifah’s Skin Is Glowing in Her First CoverGirl Campaign in 10+ Years

CoverGirl is bringing back a very familiar face: Queen Latifah. The producer, actor, musician and philanthropist signed to CoverGirl back in 2006 to bring inclusive makeup to the masses. Now, she’s back as the face of a yet-to-be-announced collection and a multi-year partnership that’s sure to continue the brand’s push towards inclusivity.

“It feels like a full-circle moment to be back with my CoverGirl family,” Queen Latifah said in a statement. “I’m excited to reconnect and collaborate with them once again to bring inclusivity to the forefront every step of the way, from product creation to ad development to product dissemination. I’m excited to be back and look forward to what we can create together!”

“Bringing back Queen Latifah to the CoverGirl family was a no-brainer for us,” added Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer, Consumer Beauty, at Coty. “Latifah is one of the most powerful voices of our generation and we are thrilled to join her in her endeavors to inspire and evoke change. She has helped us evolve the brand to include products that help women and men of all ages and skin tones live their true selves with beauty that fit their needs. The future is big for CoverGirl and Queen Latifah.”

Back in 2006, Latifah partnered with the brand on the Queen Collection, one of the first drugstore lines to include a full collection of deeper shades for a variety of skin tones. To wit, TruBlend Liquid Foundation ($6.15 at Amazon ) has more than 50 shades. This next collection is sure to inspire the industry in the same way.

Latifah has a lot going on right now in addition to being a CoverGirl — again. She currently stars and is an executive producer on the CBS series reboot of The Equalizer, and she’s set to star in Netflix’s End of the Road coming later this year, as well as Netflix’s upcoming sports drama Hustle. It’s Queen Latifah’s year.