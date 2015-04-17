‘Quarter Life Poetry’ is Basically Your Instagram Spirit Animal

Every once in a while, a social media account comes along that so accurately personifies how we feel, that we can’t but help but question whether the genius who created it shares our brain. That’s how we felt about the #MyFriendsAreMarried Tumblr, and that’s most definitely how we feel about the relatively new Instagram account Quarter Life Poetry.

Los Angeles-based illustrator and writer, Samantha Jayne is behind the account, which is filled with cute illustrations paired with short poems about what it’s really like to be a twenty-something. Funny, if not always pretty.

Jayne told The Daily Mail of her inspiration: “Part of me wants to be a kid again, but I also want to be taken seriously as an adult. I thought it would be fun to create doodles and illustrations in a children’s book style, but on the topics are relevant to us as we are today,” adding: “I draw from my own experiences and those of my friends, and I like to focus on the little thoughts people my age have throughout the day that we keep to ourselves.”

Needless to say, we’re big, big fans. Here, seven of our favorites, and head over to Quarter Life Poetry to follow more of Jayne’s musings.

1. On Facebook Stalking:

2. On Parents:

3. On Work:

4. On Ambition:

5. On Apartment Living:

6. On Dating:

7. On Staying In: