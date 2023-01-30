Model and Activist Quannah Chasinghorse Looks Literally Stunning as the New Face of Paul Mitchell

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

While there have been some improvements in recent years, there’s still a lack of representation of many marginalized groups in the media. Quannah Chasinghorse is making a dent in that. The Indigenous model and activist is a new global ambassador for Paul Mitchell as part of its “Iconic Campaign celebrating bold, fearless, trailblazers.” And the photos are gorgeous.

“I am honored to partner with Paul Mitchell and celebrate what it means to be iconic, embodying your boldest self and style. “Working with a family-first brand that champions self-expression means a great deal,” Chasinghorse said in a statement. “Growing up, I struggled with my looks. I didn’t feel beautiful since I didn’t fit standard beauty ideals. I realized I would never fit the mold, so I learned to love myself and embrace my authentic features and heritage. I feel most confident and powerful when representing my heritage and using my voice to stand up for myself, my culture, and my homeland.”

Chasinghorse has been a climate activist since she was 17 years old. She’s a member of the Hän Gwich’in (from Alaska and Canada) and Oglala Lakota (from South Dakota) tribes and advocates for the preservation of Indigenous lands. “I grew up seeing my mom work so hard for her people,” she continued. “She taught me that there’s no shame in speaking up.”

In honor of Chasinghorse joining the brand, Paul Mitchell is partnering with Nia Tero, a non-profit that works in solidarity with Indigenous peoples worldwide. This will feature both monetary and awareness initiatives. ”

We are honored to have Quannah as part of the Paul Mitchell family,” said Michaeline DeJoria, Chief Executive Officer of John Paul Mitchell Systems, in a statement.. “Her commitment to self-expression and authenticity is inspiring, as is her unwavering determination to honor her heritage and efforts to protect our planet. Quannah is an absolute force and carries herself with such grace. She exemplifies our brand values and reminds us to push boundaries and lead with love, care, and compassion. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her as a partner.”

