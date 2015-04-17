A Look at Violet and Purple Shampoos to Protect Your Blonde Hair Color

Scroll To See More Images

While redheads have to worry about their color fading from its brilliant and light-reflecting status, blondes and even those with lighter highlights living in brunette tresses have their fair share of hair color woes, too. The battle of warding off brassiness presents some concerns, especially in the summer, because so many things are working against your favor, including the sun, swimming pool, not to mention minerals already present in the water coming from your shower. If you’ve ever been around anyone who’s trying to protect the integrity of their hair, you’ve probably heard the question “Does my hair look brassy?”

Those with super platinum blonde locks have the potential to take on a hint of yellow instead of the icy cool hair color they originally intended. The pigments in purple or violet shampoo counteract brassiness or that faded orange-y hue, leaving you with a brighter and lighter hair color. These products work to tone your hair color back to what you intended it to be and are meant to be used sparingly as a method of treatment and not regular cleansing—that’s what your other shampoo is for. And if your hair type can get away with it, you should try to cut back on the regular lathering up as it is. To give you an idea of what types of violet or purple shampoos are out there, made with the purpose of color protection, we rounded up the below.

MORE: Keeping the Silver Hair of Your Dreams

Bed Head’s Dumb Blonde Violet Toning Shampoo is a smart choice when you’re trying to remove surface yellow and brassy-hued stains from hair that’s meant to be brighter and lighter than a strange bronzy orange. The pigment that it is formulated with works to maintain your color and promotes a smooth finish.

(Bed Head by TIGI Dumb Blonde Violet Toning Shampoo, $18, ulta.com)

Violet shampoo went luxe when those over at Oribe tried their hand at the trend to remove brassiness. The violet pigment is designed to do just that for blondes and people with chic silver and grey locks. And while it tones, because it’s sulfate-free, it cleanses hair without depositing heavy chemicals that build-up in your hair over time and even dry out and fade the color of your hair. There is also a conditioner with a violet pigment with the intention of continuing the toning process but boosting hydration and nourishment.

(Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo for Beautiful Color, $44, oribe.com)

Sulfate-free at a much lower price tag, Joico can give you the opportunity to go purple (well, you know what we mean), too. It calls on violet to get rid of yellow dyes, which we already know can be caused by a variety of things, and is formulated with antioxidants to ward off damage caused by the environment around you. Again, it’s not nesccesary to lather up with something purple every day, but when you do, Joico recommends you leave it on for about 3 to 5 minutes.

(Joico Color Endure Violet Shampoo, $16, loxabeauty.com)

Keeping your blonde color intact is sexy, indeed. Sexy Hair joined force of brands offering a violet-toned shampoo with this product that’s made with complex ingredients like honey for moisturizing and protein-rich quinoa to protect and rebuild damaged hair.

(Sexy Hair Blonde Sexy Hair Sulfate-Free Bright Blonde Shampoo, $17, sexyhair.com)

LUSH Cosmetics has a following that’s pretty darn strong—and to give them an option for removing brassiness, they formulated this purple tinted shampoo that also smells like violets and roses. Can’t complain, right? Seaweed, a powerful ingredient in the beauty world, makes the ingredients list for it’s smoothing, and softening properties.

(LUSH Cosmetics Daddy-O Shampoo, $10, lushusa.com)

MORE: 7 Salt Sprays That Also Condition Your Hair