Colorists Actually Use These Brass-Banishing Purple Shampoos to Tone Blonde Hair

Whether your signature blonding routine consists of a few balayaged accent highlights around the face or you’ve made the major commitment to be a bleach-and-toned platinum blonde, you know that keeping your color-treated tresses bright and brass-free isn’t an easy task — especially during the summer. As a blonde veteran, you probably also don’t need me to tell you how important using a good purple shampoo for blonde hair is to keep your color fresh and toned in between salon sessions. Whether you prefer an ashy, icy, butter or even silver blonde (and everything between) tone, keeping a violet-hued toning shampoo in your hair care lineup will protect your investment (because it’s also not exactly cheap to go blonde either) by cancelling out any yellow or orange undertones popping through, without having to schedule an appointment with your colorist every other week for a glaze or toner touch-up.

However, not all purple and violet shampoos are created equal, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. For example, if you’re platinum or super light blonde, you may not want an intensely pigmented formula, because you run the risk of leaving your gorgeous blonde grey or straight-up lavender. However, if you’re like me and find yourself in a constant battle against ever persistent brassiness, you may just need an option that contains far more dye than the average toning shampoo to get the job done.

The last time I got my color refreshed, I paid close attention to some of the colorists working on clients eager to go lighter for summer, and I noticed that instead of using a traditional toner, some of the pros were actually using purple shampoo instead. Toners are usually a mixture of a semi-permanent silver or purple glaze mixed with a peroxide-based developer, which can lead to the dreaded hot roots scenario (orangey roots). However, using a peroxide-free shampoo to tone eliminates this risk, and if it’s pigmented enough, it can often get the job done without having to go to the salon. Of course, the longer you let the shampoo sit on your strands, the more intense the pay-off will be, but use caution if you’re a platinum blonde, or else you may wind up with purple strands. Either way, these ultra-pigmented purple shampoos are salon-approved for battling the brass in the salon, so why not keep one in your own shower too?

1. Fanola No Yellow Purple Shampoo

This is the shampoo I saw being used several colorists in my salon, and given the solid 4-star rating backed by over 3K reviews, it’s no wonder this deeply hued purple shampoo is a staple for so many blondes. If that was enough, just check out the customer-uploaded before and after pictures on the product listing. Amazing, right? I haven’t tried this one at home just yet, my colorist toned me with it, and I’m pretty pleased the my icy-ash undertone.

2. Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo

I’ve been using this violet shampoos for years — even before I went blonde. This is so pigmented that it will stain your shower (trust me, it will), but that also means that it actually works, which is a price I’m willing to pay to keep my blonde nice and icy. Like I said, this is also great if you’re a dark blonde or light brunette and want to brighten up your locks just a bit without resorting to bleach.

3. Tigi Bed Head Dumb Blonde Purple Toning Shampoo

Tigi’s O.G. Dumb Blonde shampoo has been around for years, and it’s remained a staple in salons and for at-home blonding maintenance for a reason. The ultra-pigmented formula deposits some serious brass-canceling effects without having to leave it on your hair for an eternity. While most purple shampoo tend to be drying (it’s the price you pay, unfortunately) Dumb Blonde is infused with Polyquaternium 10, which conditions hair and keeps frizz at bay.

