Purple Makeup Power

This season, purple makeup is a super cool shade that can be worn by everyone. From nails to eyes to lips, purple looks great when paired with this seasons chunky gray knits, black and shearling jackets and military green coats. Purple makeup acts like an accessory – it always looks cool with fall wardrobe colors that tend to be more neutral and gives your look a little kick with a fun burst of color.

My favorite shade of purple for the nails is a true purple that really stands out – think of a shade similar to Prince’s Purple Rain album. The best polish I have found is one by OPI called Plugged-In Plum. Pretty purple nails look really great when paired with lots of chunky gold chain bracelets and cuffs.

On eyes, choose waterproof liners like Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Eye Pencil in Pure Plum to define the upper lash line, and wing it out at the ends to create a little drama. Use soft brown eye shadow with the liner so it does not look overdone. If you want a modern cool weather smoky eye, go for a purple palette like my Instant Definition Eyeshadow palette in Amethyst that has three sexy shades of purple passion for your peepers.

For most women wearing purple on the lips is too much, so you will want to go sheer and not literal with your royal hue. Think washes of mauvy berries and wine lip glosses, or sheer lipsticks – and your keep eyes simple. If you do want to rock a solid purple lip, go for a moisturizing matte formula lipstick and stay away from adding gloss. MAC’s Violetta Lipstick is a good one for the bold and beautiful, but stay away from wearing too much makeup on the rest of the face for balance and keep this look for the evening only.

