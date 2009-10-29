Purple Lab Founder Karen Robinovitz Shares the Contents of Her Bag

The story of how Purple Lab founder, Karen Robinovitz, began her foray into the beauty business is quite interesting. Already part of the fashion industry, Robinovitz was attending one of the myriad soirees that are held nightly in the fashion industry, and was forced to end the night early after stuffing herself sick with the party’s hors d’oeuvres.

Thinking aloud, Robinovitz mentioned to her husband that she wished her lip gloss could magically plump her lips and minimize the size of her hips at the same time. Her husband urged her to make the magic happen herself, and voila; Huge Lips Skinny Hips, Robinovitz’s plumping lip gloss infused with Hoodia (an appetite suppressant) was born. Here, the beauty entrepreneur shares with us the rest of the items in her bag that help her survive her busiest of days.

1. “It’s a mini HD video camera. I film as much as possible. I am a manic YouTuber. I put a Huge Lips Skinny Hips sticker on it, too. Can’t help myself!”

RCA Small Wonder camera, $130, at walmart.com.

2. “My hair is always up by the end of the day. Always in black.”

Goody Ouchless Hair Elastics, $2.99, at drugstore.com.

3. “My husband got this for me as a holiday gift. I had been coveting it for so long. Every time I open it, I think of him and usually find a little note in there too! He’s so cute.”

Louis Vuitton Epi Leather wallet, visit louisvuitton.com for more details.

4. “A lightweight, antioxidant-rich SPF that isn’t drying, sticky, or oily.”

Kate Somerville Protect 55 Serum, $45, at katesomerville.com.

5. “I am a hand cream addict and can never use enough. The first signs of aging are in the hands! This is silky and quick drying – so creamy. I love.”

Eve Lom hand cream, $35, at drugstore.com.

6. “Huge Lips Skinny Hips, of course! It is the first product of the beauty line I launched in May, Purple Lab…My go-to shades are Worship Kate, a pinkish, mauve-ish with hints of brown and sparkle, and Red Sole, inspired by Louboutin shoes. The perfect red; more bee-stung than bright, and shocking.”

Purple Lab Huge Lips Skinny Hips lip gloss in Worship Kate, $20, at b-glowing.com.

7. “Huge Lips Skinny Hips is a lip plumping gloss with Hoodia, an appetite suppressant! Delicious! Plumps sans sting. So moisturizing and the perfect reminder to avoid my cupcake cravings.”

Purple Lab Huge Lips Skinny Hips lip gloss in Love Your Thighs, $20, at b-glowing.com.

8. “Total rocker luxury. Love the silver fleur de lis details on the arm, the oversized shape that are cool but not too trendy, and the gradient tint of the lens is so chic. I treated myself to them after a great business meeting in Vegas!”

Chrome Hearts sunglasses, visit extremeeyewear.com for details.

9. “Notebook purchased from the MoMA store; it has an image by Yoshitomo Nara on the front; one of my favorite artists. The only way I can afford one of his pieces, sadly, is on a $10 pad. My husband says that I look like the character when I’m mad. I think he’s right; yikes.”

MoMA Yoshitomo Nara journal, $9.95, at momastore.org.

10. “My Organic Rush stainless steel Klean Kanteen filled with Passion flavor Tazo iced tea, sweetened with Stevia. So good for you. The hibiscus is good for your blood pressure and immune system and it’s packed with Vitamin C. It’s the only way to get me to drink the amount of water my body needs.”

Passion Tazo Tea, $4.99, at igourmet.com.

11. “I like to eat raw as much as possible; it’s easier to digest and super healthy. The perfect energy pick-me-up in the middle of an insane day, which is every day.”

Peanut butter cookie Lara Bar, $21.99 for a box, at drugstore.com.

12. “Though it’s rarely in my bag because it’s more attached to my ear. I should have it surgically removed. I constantly consider going iPhone but I’m too afraid of the touch screen key pad. I’m very old school.”

BlackBerry Curve, $150 for two year contract, at verizonwireless.com.