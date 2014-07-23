Instagram Insta-Glam: Purple Hair

We’ve seen it on all the celebrities, from Nicole Richie to Anna Paquin, and no matter how many times we see these the purple hair color, we still can’t get enough. Whether it’s an ombre situation, lavender tips, or full on violet, all we want right now is purple hair.

Plenty of ladies have been daring enough to try the beautiful shade of purple at home, and there’s something inspiring about real girls trying out the trend. We found Instagram was flooded with ladies who have added a purple tint to their locks, so naturally we decided to round them all up for your inspiration, above.

