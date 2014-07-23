Instagram Insta-Glam: Purple Hair

We’ve seen it on all the celebrities, from Nicole Richie to Anna Paquin, and no matter how many times we see these the purple hair color, we still can’t get enough. Whether it’s an ombre situation, lavender tips, or full on violet, all we want right now is purple hair.
Plenty of ladies have been daring enough to try the beautiful shade of purple at home, and there’s something inspiring about real girls trying out the trend. We found Instagram was flooded with ladies who have added a purple tint to their locks, so naturally we decided to round them all up for your inspiration, above.
If you've been toying with the idea of purple hair, we've got your inspiration.
Photo:

@Parmpy dyed her whole head a beautiful and fun violet color.
Photo:

Why have boring hair when you could have stunning purple hair like @eatherbrains?
Photo:

Photo:

Photo:

Fashion blogger, @inthefrow, looks stunning with her purple hair tied back.
Photo:

@Anna_Zhukov channeled her inner Nicole Richie when deciding on her purple hues.
Photo:

@Smmagicbeauty's colored ombré goes from deep purple roots to lavender tips.
Photo:
