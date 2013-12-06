Beauty Buzz: Purple Hair on Marie Claire, A Guide to Luminizers, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. You can now get a vitamin C shower filter, because why not? [Allure]

2. Just what you needed: A complete guide to luminizers. [Makeup.com]

3. We are obsessed with this holiday makeup idea of a green, graphic, ’60s eye. [TBD]

4. Just another piece of evidence that pastel colored hair isn’t going anywhere — Marie Claire’s December cover girl Ashley Smith is rocking a rainbow. [Fashion Gone Rogue]

5. Dying to make your hands feel like a baby’s bottom? You’ll want to check this out. [Daily Makeover]

Image via Marie Claire