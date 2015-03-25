6 Ways to Use Your Purple Eyeshadow Palette

Your purple eyeshadow palette could use some attention. It was probably the first color you tried on when you discovered the beauty of eyeshadow, but since then, it might not be a varsity player in your makeup bag. The neutral collection of nudes, taupes, chocolate browns, and even charcoal greys may get more day-to-day playtime, but that doesn’t make these pigments any more powerful than good ole’ purple. This color, commonly associated with royalty and power, won’t backseat your other makeup products either. Depending on the shade you choose for your eyes, you can pair this shadow with picks like red or chocolate brown lipstick, a bronzed cheek, a tiny bit of sparkle, and more.

From barely-there lavender to a dark, almost-midnight plum, the range has endless opportunities when it comes to eye makeup looks. In fact, it’s a big player in the world of runway beauty, being spotted on models in designer shows including Chloe and Vera Wang. The key is finding a consistency and shade that works best for you and, as you might have guessed, blending. Learn how to use your purple eyeshadow palette to your liking with this roundup of makeup ideas and shopping suggestions.

