6 Ways to Use Your Purple Eyeshadow Palette

Your purple eyeshadow palette could use some attention. It was probably the first color you tried on when you discovered the beauty of eyeshadow, but since then, it might not be a varsity player in your makeup bag. The neutral collection of nudes, taupes, chocolate browns, and even charcoal greys may get more day-to-day playtime, but that doesn’t make these pigments any more powerful than good ole’ purple. This color, commonly associated with royalty and power, won’t backseat your other makeup products either. Depending on the shade you choose for your eyes, you can pair this shadow with picks like red or chocolate brown lipstick, a bronzed cheek, a tiny bit of sparkle, and more.
From barely-there lavender to a dark, almost-midnight plum, the range has endless opportunities when it comes to eye makeup looks. In fact, it’s a big player in the world of runway beauty, being spotted on models in designer shows including Chloe and Vera Wang. The key is finding a consistency and shade that works best for you and, as you might have guessed, blending. Learn how to use your purple eyeshadow palette to your liking with this roundup of makeup ideas and shopping suggestions.
Ombre by nature is a blending of two or more similar colors leading into one another in a gradient. And of course, you can achieve that with purple eyeshadow. Having a palette that's devoted to a range of purple shadow will make it all the more easier. Using a burgundy hue along your lash line, blend up and switch to a dusty violet. Nix the liner and just apply two or three coats of mascara to finish off the look.
Blur the lines between neutrals and brightly colored pigments by only wearing a dusty violet or topaz. They key to this look is applying almost all the way to your brow bone so that you still see the color. Pair it with a rosy flush and lip balm for a fresh-faced look for spring.
Define and shape your brows with powder, pencils, or gel to really master a burgundy shadow color applied from lash line to brow bone. To get a shimmery look, try out a cream-based shadow that has an iridescence to it or reach for a baked shade instead of one with a matte finish. It depends on the finish you desire!
Line your entire eye with purple shadow and blend up to the crease with a bit more pigment for a smouldering, smokey look.
A shimmery, cream-based palette is the way to go when you want to try makeup multitasking and use your shadow as a liner. Apply a very thin lavender shade to your top lash line and use a pink, white or an even lighter shade on the bottom and in the inner corners for a glowy, angelic vibe.
It's definitely more of a "look" but you can't deny that there is something whimsical and fairy tale-like about an eye makeup look of all purple pastels. Apply a purple shade that holds more of a white base all the way around the eye and up into the brow bone. Make sure to clean up any shadow fallout and use a concealer so that the focus is solely on the eyes.
