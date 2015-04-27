Several Ways to Rock Purple Eye Makeup

Purple eyeshadow is one of those “look at me” eye makeup shades—and is definitely the fun party color to go for when you want a dramatic eye look. Not to say that you should only break it out for nighttime, there are so many shades to play with—lilac, plum, eggplant–to give your eyes ample opportunity for a violet gaze. Purple eye makeup is, in fact, perfect if you have brown eyes, since the contrast makes your eyes appear warmer and brighter in tone. Peep these purple eyes straight from the runway, with plenty of inspiration to get you using that one untouched shade in your eye palette.
Matte, opaque, and vibrant. That's the look to go for when you're not messing around with your graphic eye makeup look. You can achieve this with a matte violet eyeshadow powder and a wet eyeshadow brush. A bold shape like this one commands all the attention, so keep the rest of your face in a non-competitive neutral zone.
The lazy girl's smokey eye–use an eggplant shade and wash over the entire lid, as well as underneath. Black eyeliner on both waterlines gives you the slightest smudged effect, which is the whole aim for the lazy-girl look, isn't it?
Make no mistake though—as simple as it may be, this look reads much more sophisticated as a day or night look.
A little bit fairy-punk but all the way art-chic, a wash of pale lilac on your upper eyelid with a charcoal black underline gives your eyes this cool punky look. The lavender keeps it from being too serious. Makeup is supposed to fun after all, right?
The smokey eye is the obvious choice for a volume-up-to-11 look. What makes it way cooler is a vibrant metallic violet accent shade contrasted against the smokey black. Just blended in the inner corners of your eyes brings the focus right there. This isn't a look for the timid, since everyone will be looking you straight in the eyes.
Abstract watercolor eye makeup is always a perfect spring look. A dash of bright lilac underneath the outer corner of your eyes is like a light beam to your eyes, making them appear brighter.
Is it smokey or is it a bold wash? Kind of in-between, a watercolor wash like this lavender hue looks equal parts "statement makeup" as it does "soft dreamy eyes." Paired with a pale pink gloss, it's the prettiest way to steal the spotlight without hogging the mic.
Do not be afraid to mix bold colors—how can you resist when it looks so cool, like this eggplant/teal combo? The seamless blend is key here with a look like this, so bone up on your brushing skills.
In our opinion, the inner brow bone never gets enough playtime with eye makeup looks. And there's no reason why it shouldn't—especially when an accent dash of steely lavender looks so subtly avant-garde.
Knowing how to paint that hollow area looks bold but isn't necessarily trying to show off.
Possibly one of the more versatile ways to wear purple eyeshadow. It's the soft smokey eye. The soft purple is the showcase without being outright "party purple" since black offers a way to shade it into subtlety.
Ombre for the win! This tropical sunset eyeshadow looks extra cool because of the crisp shape it's in. This takes an expert hand in blending followed by a careful shaping into the winged shape with a cotton swab dabbed ever so gently in makeup remover. It's worth the trouble though because just look at it.