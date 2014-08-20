Instagram Insta-Glam: Purple Eyeliner

As much as we love a good makeup trend, sometimes, we love a certain look we see on the runway, but we’re a little intimidated about how to pull it off in real life. Brightly colored makeup and graphic eyeliner are two huge fall 2014 trends, seen at shows like Chloe and Kenzo, so combining the two into one mega trend makes sense, right? Enter purple eyeliner, a product we’d love to wear, but one we could also use a little inspiration on. Thank the beauty aisle gods for Instagram.

This week, purple eyeliner took over our feed in all forms — cat eyes, graphic looks, and bottom lash lines — for enough inspiration to get us to try the look over and over again. Take a look at some of our favorite ideas above, then tell us how you’ll be trying purple eyeliner in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

Fall 2014 Trend Preview: Everything You Need for a New, Daring Look

Colored Eyeliner: Ways to Wear the Trend (Plus Which Products to Use)

The Secret to Colored Eyeliner