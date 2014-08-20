StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Purple Eyeliner

Instagram Insta-Glam: Purple Eyeliner

Augusta Falletta
Instagram Insta-Glam: Purple Eyeliner
As much as we love a good makeup trend, sometimes, we love a certain look we see on the runway, but we’re a little intimidated about how to pull it off in real life. Brightly colored makeup and graphic eyeliner are two huge fall 2014 trends, seen at shows like Chloe and Kenzo, so combining the two into one mega trend makes sense, right? Enter purple eyeliner, a product we’d love to wear, but one we could also use a little inspiration on. Thank the beauty aisle gods for Instagram.

This week, purple eyeliner took over our feed in all forms — cat eyes, graphic looks, and bottom lash lines — for enough inspiration to get us to try the look over and over again. Take a look at some of our favorite ideas above, then tell us how you’ll be trying purple eyeliner in the comments below!

We're all over this purple eyeliner trend. 

Photo: Instagram

@Amichelledaily paired her purple liner with a pretty pastel pink lip color for a fun and feminine look. 

Photo: Instagram

What better way to wear purple eyeliner than to coordinate it with your pastel purple hair, just like @Lalallama2 did here? 

Photo: Instagram

@Elmwicks decided to go full on smokey with her eyeliner, pairing a bottom lash line of purple with some dark, smokey shadow on the lid. 

Photo: Instagram

@Laurenlondon94 went for a bold purple line and a pretty pink pout. 

Photo: Instagram

@Mikhalia40's purple cat eye is what makeup dreams are made of. 

Photo: Instagram

Switch up your usual black cat eye for a purple look, a la @Oanavasiliev

Photo: Instagram

With gorgeous black lashes on top and a beautiful purple liner on the bottom, @RachyGray10's eyes are stunning. 

Photo: Instagram

Why not pair purple liner with another color on your top lash line? @Rockmebeautiful combined purple with a lime yellow for a gorgeous summer look. 

Photo: Instagram

