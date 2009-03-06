Purple Daze

If you could tear your eyes away from the shoes at Nina Ricci on Thursday—the heels didn’t touch the floor, I’m still not sure the mechanics behind that one—you may have noticed the amazing, slightly goth makeup. It was that perfect balance between glammed up night out, and I can roll out of bed after a rough night and walk into the office with the remnants on and no one will be the wiser.

Makeup artist Peter Phillips designed the look to make it as approachable as possible. He described it as “classic with a touch of kooky darkness.” I for one, loved it. From my experience with dark eyeshadow (not that I have much, but I was the subject of a recent StyleCaster makeover and was a bit gothed out) I feel like this eye routine is a bit more doable off the runway as well. Phillips filled the lids with a brownish-purple Chanel shade called Magic Night, according to WWD.

I’m sure my lids wouldn’t look this hot, but I may be able to manage to set aside some time in the morning to smudge on a sexy shade of purple, if it looks this good. What do you guys think of this look? Should I try it?