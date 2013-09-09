Steal the Purple Winged Eyeliner Look From the Spring 2014 Runway

Nothing excites us more than a new take on a classic look. When we headed backstage at Emerson’s spring 2014 fashion show, we fell head over stilettos in love with the purple winged eyeliner (and that was just the beginning of our obsession with this look). We caught up with Tia Hebron, lead makeup artist for Bobbi Brown, to get the scoop on the “punk rock garden party” look she created. “We’re giving a modern twist to the garden party. It’s going to be tailored, but not overly tailored. You’re getting the tailored piece of the look through your eyebrows and the eyeliner. We’re used to seeing a pop of color through the lips or cheeks, but for this look, it’s through the eyeliner,” Tia told us.

To get the look at home, begin by applying Long-Wear Cream Shadow in Heather to the lower lid. Next, use Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner in Violet Ink along the upper lash line, extending the line out for a winged look. Using an eyeliner brush, take Mulberry Eyeshadow and go over the winged liner, making a softer line with a deeper purple hue. Along the bottom lashes, apply Long-Wear Eye Pencil in Black Plum and blend for a softer finish. Finish the eyes with Everything Mascara in Black. On the lips, apply Cosmic Lily Lip Color with your finger focusing on the center of the lips, then add Lilac Shimmer Lip Gloss (both lip colors available spring 2014) over top for a feminine finish. For more visuals on the makeup, take a look at the video below.

Of course, this look wouldn’t be complete without nails. Miss Pop, manicurist for Ciate, created three custom looks for Emerson’s show, and we particularly love the “Stripes and Safety Pins” manicure. “The worse you are at straight lines, the easier this nail technique will be for you. The stripes are uneven, they’re jagged, and they’re matte,” Miss Pop says. To get the look, apply two coats of Snow Virgin. Dunk a thin nail art striper brush into Unrestricted Glam and stroke a few times up and down the center of the nail, creating a jagged line vertically through the center. Repeat this to the left and to the right, creating three lines total. Once the polish is dry, seal the design with a matte top coat. If you’re really edgy, pierce one nail with a small safety pin for a really punk rock glam look.

More From Beauty High:

Trend Spotting: Matte Lips for Spring 2014

Instagram Insta-Glam: The Cat Eye

Watch: How to Get Lana Del Rey’s Cat Eye Look