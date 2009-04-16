Pureology EssentialRepair

There’s nothing like the disappointment of dying your hair, and only a few weeks later for the color to be gone. Pureology‘s new EssentialRepair line aims to help aid distressed, color-treated, highly sensitized hair.

Each formula contains protein-rich soymilk and a concentrated dose of pure biotin to help fortify and defend against hair damage while maximizing color retention. Organic botanicals of nurturing olive oil and chamomile restore softness and healthy shine to your locks with Pureology’s AntiFade Complex and ZeroSulfate Shampoo.

The best of the bunch? The EssentialRepair SplitEnd Correcting Treatment. This product intensely nourishes and seals split ends while protecting color vibrancy. It also delivers high-performance thermal protection and defense against split ends.

Products range from $27 – $50 and are available at salons nationwide and at pureology.com