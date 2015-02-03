The One Thing: Purely Perfect Cleansing Creme

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

Whether you’re a natural beauty product enthusiast or your hair is just so damaged that literally anything you put on it wreaks just a little more havoc along with its prescribed aid, you’ve probably considered either the “no-poo” method (or pulling a Natalie Portman in V for Vendetta). While you wouldn’t ever consider NOT washing your face if your skin was damaged, your hair should be treated in kind—just make sure whatever you clean it with is as gentle and nourishing as possible. Enter Purely Perfect Cleansing Creme.

MORE: The Truth About How Often You Should Shampoo

What makes it different?

The first thing you’ll notice about Purely Perfect’s Cleansing Creme is… no lather! The formula is truly sans sulfates (and all detergents for that matter) so it cleans without the bubbles.

It uses aloe vera and a blend of hair and scalp-friendly essential oils (jojoba, sunflower, and peppermint) to emulsify the impurities on your hair, as well as condition at the same time. Regular shampoos often use an ionic charge that attracts dirt particles to be rinsed away—taking your color and chemical treatments with it.

It’s silicone-free so you can use this every time you shower—even if that’s everyday—and there’s no need to fear build-up.

MORE: 30 Days With No Shampoo

Why it’s The One Thing:

This “anti-shampoo” is the answer for anyone with color/chemically-treated hair, oily hair, dry hair, or even just normal hair that you want to keep looking its best. Since it lacks surfactants and detergent, you can gently clean your hair without stripping your scalp of natural oils—inevitably causing it to produce more oil. While the lack of lather may be jarring at first, the fact is that bubbles don’t clean your hair (that’s mostly just a consumer perspective), they mostly just strip it of moisture. Purely Perfect claims you don’t even need conditioner after using their Cleansing Creme because it’s that nourishing. Think of the kinds of ingredients your skin likes—rose hip oil, aloe vera, evening primrose oil, and glycerin—your hair appreciates those things, too. After even one wash, we noticed softer hair that still had plenty of bounce. If this “no-poo” movement is catching on, let Purely Perfect’s Cleansing Creme be your champion.

(Where to Buy: Purely Perfect Cleansing Creme, $40 at Purelyperfect.com)