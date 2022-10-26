This Activated Vitamin C Mask Gives an ‘Immediate Glow’ After One Use & It’s On Sale for 15% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Vitamin C products are everywhere but not all of them are created equally. Did you know that the purest, most effective forms of vitamin C are thought to come in powder form, only to be activated with water when ready to use? That’s how this face mask from 100 Percent Pure gets its label of 50 percent of vitamin C. All you have to do to apply it to the face is mix a bit of powder with a small amount of water to work it into a paste. Vitamin C has a brightening effect on the skin, and is known to help promote collagen production on the skin which helps cells turnover faster, revealing clearer, more vibrant skin. It’s also a universal ingredient that works in all skin types.

Okay, now that you know the science behind why this ingredient is so good, let’s get into the mask itself. In addition to being comprised of 50 percent vitamin C, it also includes turmeric extract to help target inflammation on the skin, vitamin B3 to reduce redness on the skin and even out skin tone and rose hip oil to help smooth out scars. The addition of camu camu extract helps boost antioxidant protection even more, since it’s paired with the vitamin C.

Reviewers love that it helps transform the look and feel of the skin after just 10 minutes of wearing the mask. “I love this mask,” wrote one shopper. “My skin looks so rejuvenated and feels great after an application. Is one of my favorite masks, I’ve reordered it two times all ready.” Another said that it had the unexpected effect of helping to clear out gunk from the pores.

When it comes to the consistency of the mask itself, one shopper wrote that it’s a “ very fine powder that mixes great with water and oil. I used a bit of both and mixed with mask spatula. Applied,[it’s] kind of sticky like dough but thin. Spreads easy and stays put. Actually kind of creamy too.”