Shoppers Are Seeing Less Hair & Nail Breakage Within 3 Weeks of Using These Biotin & Collagen Drops

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If topical solutions aren’t bringing much change in the way of hair loss and nail strength, you may want to up your source of vitamins. Biotin is one ingredient you should be eyeing, since it’s an essential vitamin that helps with keratin production and can halt shedding across the scalp. As the Cleveland Clinic reported from a 2016 study, a lack of biotin in your system may contribute to hair loss, so all the more reason to implement a trusty supplement

of some sort into your daily routine.

First off, the the best option for you can most wisely be pointed out by your doctor, but if biotin is something your diet is lacking, the Pure Research Biotin & Collagen Drops

are one blend that at the very least comes highly rated by Amazon shoppers. The liquid vitamin drops are free of gluten, soy, sugar, milk, yeast, salt, or wheat, and are berry flavored for easy consumption. As one reviewer wrote, “I add two droppers to my drink in the mornings and get two months use per bottle. This has a slight berry flavor that isn’t strong or overwhelming. I don’t really notice it when added to my drink, usually tea or orange juice, in the mornings.”

Pure Research Biotin & Collagen Drops

The drops

nourish your hair, skin and nails for a healthier appearance, including less strand breakage and longer nails that won’t crack as easily. “I’m 41 years old with thinning hair that keeps falling out…my hair is now thicker with no obvious bald spots. It’s just like when I was in my 20’s. My nails are growing super fast and my face looks a lot healthier. Less noticeable dark circles and my face does not look dull,” raved one fan.

As with any new supplement, it’s important to not overdo it. As the Cleveland Clinic advises, in some rare cases, consuming too much biotin from supplements can result in stomach issues, rashes or trouble sleeping. You may want to consider adding in a biotin shampoo to your hair care routine, alongside eating a lot of biotin-rich foods to balance out your intake of these drops for the best results.

But if the product’s 18,000 five-star ratings

are any indication, you may be safer than sorry. “I have been using this for approximately 3 weeks which seems like a short time,” shared yet another blown-away shopper. “But I have seen results. There is less hair in my brush, less hair goes down the strainer when I wash and I have mild scalp psoriasis and have noticed a definite decrease in my itching. So far I’m very happy. I imagine it will be a while yet before I see new growth but so far I’m totally happy with what it’s doing.”

The Pure Research Biotin & Collagen Drops

are on sale at Amazon for less than $19 right now.