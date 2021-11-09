Shoppers’ Hair Is ‘Feeling Thicker Each Day’ Thanks to This $30 Shampoo From Amazon

In the beauty world, it’s known that when it comes to thickening hair products, those with biotin in the ingredients list seem to get the job done the best—and that seems to be the case with a $30 “miracle shampoo” from Amazon that has garnered nearly 12,000 perfect ratings from shoppers.

The Pura D’or thickening shampoo is infused with biotin and other herbal ingredients that strengthen your hair and reduce thinning, according to the brand. It’s formulated to reduce scalp dryness and infuse your strands with essential vitamins that prevent breakage. Reviewers credit it for giving them their thick hair back in a shocking amount of time.

“I noticed the difference in my hair quality from the first day,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “My hair dresser spontaneously told me that she could see new hair growth without me telling her that I was doing anything different just two weeks into using it!”

This is no fluke—the shampoo has been clinically tested and proven to thicken hair. According to the study, after eight weeks of daily use, “users show significantly less hair in brush, thicker and healthier hair.”

In addition to strengthening strands, this shampoo nourishes them. Conditioning saviors like argan, grapefruit seed, pumpkin seed, and tea tree oils are all jammed into the formula so that your hair won’t dry up after each wash. And, of course, there’s biotin included. The B-vitamin found in healthy and fatty foods like salmon, sweet potatoes, and eggs, is heralded for its ability to help hair stay healthy. Another ingredient worth praising? Zinc, which according to Healthline, “helps keep the oil glands around the follicles working properly.” So, the smoother your hair, the less tangles, the less breakage. It makes sense.

What’s more, the vegan and cruelty-free product has a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so if you’re not loving it (which, we doubt will be the case), you’ll get your full money back.

“I’ve been using for 3 weeks and notice my hair is NOT falling out like before,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “There is very little hair in my brush when I clean it… My hair is feeling thicker each day since it’s not falling out. I strongly recommend that you buy the conditioner and scalp serum for max results.”

Shoppers who say they used to dread going to the bathroom to shower now say that they feel confident with their mane again.

“As soon as I used this shampoo, the shedding seemed to put in a screeching halt,” wrote one reviewer. “I don’t shed like a dog anymore. Though I still lose strands on a daily basis, it is not as worrying as it used to be. I hope this miracle shampoo will hold its really promising start and I intend to keep this shampoo for good!”

Now, imagine if $30 could go this far in everything we bought. Shop the fan-favorite thickening shampoo on sale here.