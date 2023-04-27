Reviewers Say Their Eye Area Is ‘Brighter & More Filled In’ a Month After Using This Serum

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

More of my friends are dipping their toes into the world of face filler, and I can understand why; it brings amazing results in a short period of time. That said, I won’t necessarily be joining them anytime soon—the upkeep costs and injection process is too daunting. Instead, I’d rather rely on skincare formulas that bring their own level of powerful results that mimic filler benefits, minus the pain.

As a beauty editor, I regularly research the hottest skincare products, and one such way is relying on shopper opinions. As luck would have it, I found an eye serum that’s helping change the game of botox-like skincare products this week.

PÜR’s Tone Up Niacinamide Firming Eye Serum brings “massive improvement” to the eye area within a month of use. As one reviewer wrote, “The dark spots are not even noticeable anymore. The area around my eyes is brighter and more filled in. The skin around my eyes is more toned up and not as saggy.”

PÜR Tone Up Niacinamide Firming Eye Serum

This sorcery isn’t the work of some new skin technology, either; you’ll find a blend of sensitive-skin safe ingredients in the serum that you’re likely already familiar with. Niacinamide, the hero ingredient, swiftly addresses uneven skin tone and fine lines. Other key players, such as hyaluronic acid, squalane and aloe, plump, hydrate and boost elasticity, giving the skin back its youthfulness overnight. Lastly, turmeric root extract, a dark circle correcting inclusion, is one of the main reasons shoppers say the serum can make you look “really awake” within a “short period of time.”

There are certainly plenty of benefits users of all ages can reap, from a lifted appearance underneath the eyes to reduced puffiness, and much more. One person noted that makeup is even easier to apply after consistently using the eye serum, since it “tightens and brightens the skin” around their eyes.

“My schedule is extremely hectic and my eyes have a way of showing that,” said another. “I’ve noticed a huge difference in my eyes, less puffy and dark! I’ve always searched for a easy solution for my issues and I’m so happy and impressed with my results,” shared another fan.

On the prowl for botox-like results without the high costs and doctors visit? Try using PÜR’s Tone Up Niacinamide Firming Eye Serum for a month and see what happens!