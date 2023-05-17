This Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer Has Shoppers Ditching Their Foundation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As the weather gets warmer, you likely don’t want to be caking your face in layers upon layers of makeup. That thick, heavy feeling on your face mixed with tons of inevitable sweat is the absolute worst. But what if there was a skincare and makeup product that could serve as your moisturizer, primer, foundation and SPF?

Give it up for PÜR’s 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer that does all of the above and more. The best-seller hydrates, corrects and plumps skin all while providing a dewy touch of color. It’s essentially a skincare-infused tinted moisturizer that contains major skincare players, like sodium hyaluronate, ceretin complex, chamomile, shea butter, aloe and vitamin E.

There will be no need for your heavier foundation when you can apply PÜR’s lightweight tinted moisturizer. While it does provide a visible tint, the formula is actively working on your skin, too.

Sodium hyaluronate hydrates and retains moisture, while ceretin complex (which contains retinol and retinyl palmitate) evens skin tone and texture and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. On top of that, chamomile and shea butter calm skin, while aloe and vitamin E soften it. This sounds like the most ideal ingredient list if you ask us. Oh, and you get broad-spectrum SPF 20 sun protection, as well.

If you told me a single beauty product could boost hydration, prep skin, protect against UV rays and add a tint, I’d think you completely made that up. But PÜR’s 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer is no joke; it’s a beauty essential that’ll seriously simplify your morning routine.

RELATED: This Skincare-Infused Powder Leaves My Problematic Skin Looking Airbrushed All Day Long

The product has a 4.7-star overall rating with over 415 five-star reviews.

One shopper wrote, “I’ve pretty much stopped using foundation and replaced it with this tinted moisturizer. It’s the perfect coverage to balance my complexion and I build on it by using the shine control powder, a bronzer and highlighter.”

“I love this tinted moisturizer. It has pretty much replaced makeup for me,” another one raved. “It goes on smooth and light and lasts all day long.”

That’s a whole lot of talk about this tinted moisturizer’s makeup-replacing abilities, but in terms of its skincare benefits, one five-star reviewer said, “I love the Pur 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer. It is lightweight and adds just the right amount of color to my face. I use the Medium shade. It gives you light coverage and smooths out the tones in your skin. I am on my second tube.”

And another wrote, “This is my second time ordering this. I love the natural look. I can wear just this and feel like it hides my imperfections and does not settle into any lines.”

For smooth application, apply the product onto clean skin. Blend and build to your desired coverage. And don’t worry about your complexion looking or feeling cakey—this tinted moisturizer won’t do you dirty like that.

It’s about time you incorporated this multitasking tinted moisturizer into your regular rotation. Your sweaty summer skin will be forever thankful (and flawless).