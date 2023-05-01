This Beloved Beauty Brand’s Spring Collection Includes an Eye Cream For Tired Looking Eyes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring beauty launches are in full bloom—if you’ve been itching to refresh your skincare stash, there’s no time like the present, especially since PÜR Beauty just released five new offerings for ageless skin.

The beloved beauty brand is known for mastering both skincare and makeup formulas (its airbrushing SPF-infused powder and glowy niacinamide drops are both bestsellers.) While we’re eagerly awaiting any news of a spring makeup drop—you can currently shop all existing makeup products for 20 percent off with code PURBEATY20—these skincare releases are exciting enough to capture our full interest in the meantime.

The newness is all about encouraging brighter, more youthful looking skin—ingredients like vitamin C and retinol are key inclusions. All five products are plenty to build out a full fledged skincare regimen, since the drop includes an eye cream, face cream, face serum, cleanser and facial mask.

If we know PÜR, the excitement around these new heroes is sure to build quickly. Shop any of the new releases before they’re OOS, starting at $28.

Rescue C Brightening Eye Cream

Make tired looking eyes an issue of the past by scooping this energizing eye cream that lifts sagging skin as effectively as it brightens darkness. Plumping peptides and de-puffing caffeine awaken the eye area with every application.

Tropical C Brightening Moisturizer

The perfect pairing to the brightening eye cream, this vitamin C moisturizer improves the look of luminosity on the skin while doubling as an anti-aging treatment.

Ceretin Boost Retinol Serum

This isn’t your average retinol serum—the new and improved formula has four times the power of the brand’s propriety Ceretin Complex, which is an encapsulated blend of retinol, lactic acid, shea butter and ceramides. It swiftly addresses visible signs of premature aging to keep your skin tight and smooth.

Sea Fresh Purifying Gel Foam Cleanser

This daily face wash has cleanser has sea water, green algae and sea kelp that boosts elasticity, improves texture and removes excess oil and dirt without drying out the skin.

Self Soothing Probiotic Mask

Probiotics are all the rage in the skincare world for their healing properties. This mask can be used as a moisturizer or left on as a nourishing overnight treatment to minimize redness, irritation and dryness. We can’t think of a better helper to have on hand come summer.