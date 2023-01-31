Shoppers Say This $22 Hydrating Concealer ‘Hides Dark Circles’ & ‘Covers Up Blemishes’ Without Creasing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Fine lines around the eyes show up first as we age, so the number one thing to ask yourself when shopping for concealer is, does it crease into lines? Although this makeup feature is difficult to find, it’s not impossible. And, according to shoppers, the perfect concealer that won’t settle into fine lines or creases while still covering imperfections in one application is the PÜR 4-in-1 Sculpting Concealer that’s packed with anti-aging skincare ingredients so you can heal skin and cover up imperfections all at the same time.

If you deal with dry, flaky eyes during the winter, this concealer is for you. Since it’s made with a blend of shea butter and ceramides, the formula naturally hydrates the skin, which is key to hiding the look of lines and wrinkles. Plus, all you need is a few dabs of this product, and it’ll completely smooth out to cover the entire eye area. It’s so good, one customer said, “I must say this is one of the best concealers I’ve ever used. It gives me the flawless under-eye look I love. It helps wake up my eyes when I’m tired.”

PÜR 4-in-1 Sculpting Concealer

The concealer has the “wake up” effect for eyes, thanks to the added ingredient of caffeine in the formula. It helps revive even the most tired-looking eyes, instantly making it look like you got eight hours of sleep when you might have only gotten four. Green tea, ginseng, and vitamin B also work as antioxidants to protect the skin from environmental stressors such as pollution, so it naturally helps reduce the signs of premature aging as it covers up any imperfections.

It’s also made with sodium hyaluronate, which helps boost hydration for plumper-looking skin. This is the perfect concealer to reach for in the harsh winter months, or if you need extra hydration due to eczema or other skin conditions around the eye area. “Talk about [brightening],” wrote another reviewer. “Lasts all day! Actually covers up the fine lines under my eyes. ”

The concealer comes in 16 different shades, with a color-matching tool on the website that makes it simple to find your perfect color match. “Love this,” wrote another shopper. “Hides my dark circles and doesn’t settle in lines. I’ve tried so many brands and this one is the best. Will definitely buy again.”

If you need a new concealer that has skincare-infused ingredients right in the tube, pick up this PÜR concealer for just $22.