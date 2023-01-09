This Skincare-Infused Powder Leaves My Problematic Skin Looking Airbrushed All Day Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Prior to my beauty editor days, I got one of PÜR’s eyeshadow palettes in a makeup subscription box and immediately fell in love. It’s still one of the few palettes I’ve ever managed to hit pan on, which is honestly saying a lot. Therefore, when I was reintroduced to the brand this past year, I was reminded of how well PÜR does top-quality formulas at such an accessible price point.

I’m especially referring to the 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup Foundation; getting to use what I can say is ‘airbrushed skin in a pan’ was game-changing for my makeup routine. I’ve used a lot of powders in my days, but this was one of the few that actually left me speechless. Simply pressing a minimal amount into my t-zone left breakouts and uneven texture practically invisible.

For less than $30, you’re basically getting four products in one; it’s a foundation, concealer, setting powder and has SPF 15. It’s also packed with skin-soothing ingredients that help the complexion appear plumper and more lifted looking overtime. Waltheria extract brightens dullness, vitamin E keeps the skin hydrated and prevents the powder from settling into age lines, while PÜR’s own blended complex of retinol, lactic acid, shea butter and ceramides improve the appearance of fine lines and texture.

The powder offers medium, buildable coverage (I can confirm it reaches full-coverage) and leaves a natural finish on the skin. Even if I lay it on thick, it never appears cakey or messes with liquid foundation or concealer I’ve applied underneath. Plus, it’s also one of the few powders to keep my oily skin in check all day long, and doesn’t require multiple touch-ups throughout. I recommend using it in conjunction with the PÜR chisel brush, but I’ve found it works well with other brushes, too.

I’m not the only one who swears by the formula, considering it’s racked up over 2,300 perfect ratings. People love using the powder as an alternative to liquid foundation, and many of those with acne-prone skin agree it’s safe to apply without fear of additional breakouts. “I’ve been using this product for years,” wrote one. “I am 65 and everyone thinks I’m in my 40’s. It gives a beautiful finish.”