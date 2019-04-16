PÜR is Launching 100 Foundation Shades and We’re Shook

In 2019, if a brand doesn’t release at least 40 shades during a foundation launch, we’re giving it serious side eye. Thanks to companies such as Make Up For Ever, Fenty and MAC, at least 40 is the norm, and often even more than that. Taking it even further is PÜR Love Your Selfie Foundation and Concealer, launching this month. PÜR is rolling out a whopping 100 shades (yes, really) of its record-breaking 4-in-1 complexion product.

What makes it so multi-use? The brand promises foundation, skincare, concealer, and longwear. The typical foundation pump allows you to cover your skin, creating an even tone and leaving behind a natural-looking finish. PÜR is saying it’s skincare because it contains a blend of ginseng, green tea, and vitamin B to help rejuvenate skin’s appearance. There’s also: lingonberry extract, which can help protect skin from high energy blue light; polysaccharide film, which helps shield skin from environmental stressors; and ceretin complex, which can help smooth skin.

In addition to the pump, each bottle also features a twist-off concealer wand with a doe foot applicator. This unique component allows you to easily apply a bit more product on areas you want to conceal, like blemishes and acne scars.

With 100 hues, you have to get pretty organized when it comes to naming them. The shades are broken up into golden (G), pink (P) and neutral (N) undertones and five shade families: light, medium, tan, dark and deep. There are 20 options within each color family and they’re labeled in numerical order. For example, I’m pretty sure I’m LN5: light in color, neutral in undertone and five in shade range. And don’t think the brand just threw pigments into a beige formula. They tested the shades on more than 2,000 men and women.

“For years, we’ve worked really hard behind-the-scenes to perfect our proprietary formulas that give both the immediate and long-term results we all want from our beauty products. Complexion is our forte, so after establishing the primary skincare benefits that this product would include, we went through a really strict development phase of finding the perfect shade range,” said Tisha Thompson, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at PÜR. “We were extremely thoughtful and strategic about building out this range, which meant finding the proper surface colors and undertones that meet the needs of our diverse consumer base. As a woman of color, it was important for me to offer hands-on guidance throughout this entire process to better serve the different skin tones and textures out there.”

To help you find your shade, because things can get really confusing, you’ll be able to input your foundation hue from other brands to find your closest PÜR shade on the website. Plus, all the models on the website and on social media are unretouched, which will help you make your choice.

PÜR Cosmetics 4-in-1 Love Your Selfie Longwear Foundation & Concealer is available for $36 on April 19 on PÜR’s website. You can also find 22 shades at Kohls and Ulta Beauty stores, as well as 40 shades on Ulta’s website.