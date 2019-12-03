Pür Is Rolling Out 12 Days of Beauty Sales

If you’re feeling exhausted from the dozens and dozens of Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty sales, listen up. Pür’s holiday sale for 2019 comes after Thanksgiving and lasts a whopping 12 days. You know the brand to hawk good-for-your-skin makeup formulated without gluten, parabens, alcohol, talc or animal cruelty. Instead, Pür’s products are made with ingredients such as shea butter, ceramides, vitamin C and antioxidants.

If you’re not a Pür fan yet, you might have heard of the brand’s 4-in-1 Love Your Selfie Longwear Foundation & Concealer ($36 at Pür) which made headlines for its whopping 100 shades. Or maybe you spotted the sparkly Barbie collaboration with its Pressed Pigments Palette ($34 at Pür), bright, semi-matte lipstick ($18 at Pür) and bold lashes ($14 at Pür). You’ll be able to grab these and so much more at up to half off during this 12-day sale.

We can’t spill the exact discounts just yet but it’s worth keeping an eye on the Pür website as there’s a new offer every day. We can tell you, for the first day, December 3, you can score 20 percent off the Crystal Clear Holiday Collection with code YAYDAY1. Shop some great gifts, below.

Get a mix of 38 matte, shimmer and glitter shades.

This cute ornament contains Timeless Nude Lipstick and Opulent Pearl Lip Gloss.

This 5-piece cruelty-free brush collection helps give skin that seamless-looking finish.

Give the gift of great lashes with cruelty-free, 3D faux silk eyelashes and a longwearing lash adhesive.

