These Glow Drops Bring Such a ‘Radical Difference’ to ‘Lifeless Skin,’ People Are Even Skipping Makeup

TikTok has been going wild over any product that brings a healthy glow to the skin, and we so get why; a natural, dewy glow is hard to beat. Therefore, we’ve been keeping our eyes peeled for anything that can take our dull, winter complexions to the next level, and the PÜR Go with the Glow Niacinamide Drops recently stopped us in our tracks. Well to be frank, the reviews that were chock full of praise did.

“My skin is glowing and I can notice the radical difference with this serum,” raved one shopper. “Before discovering this serum my skin was dull, dry and looked lifeless. Now my friends and family are complimenting how great my skin looks. I like that your skin feels hydrated and it’s easy to apply.” Dear reviewer, we’re listening.

The multitasking serum lends a hand in quite a few ways. Its taskforce of potent age-defying ingredients—niacinamide, vitamin C, squalane and a superfood blend of kale, spinach, aloe and lavender—even out skin tone and texture, soften the appearance of wrinkles, minimize redness and irritation and tackle sun damage (such as age spots, dark spots and crepiness).

While we love anything that brings long-term benefits, the Glow Drops can also bring an immediate brightening effect to the skin. Simply mix the drops with your go-to foundation (the brand recommends using its Love Your Selfie Foundation) to enhance the makeup’s natural finish.

One shopper said their skin was so “smooth, soft and glowing” after one month of use, they “don’t even have to use makeup anymore,” while another said the sheer glow the product leaves on their skin makes it “look and feel so healthy.”

“I have a light layer of rosacea on my cheeks. This niacinamide serum calms the redness and reduces the dark red areas that appear under my foundation. This product also helps with cooling my skin after a warm shower,” wrote yet another fan.

Get your glow on all winter-long with the PÜR Go with the Glow Niacinamide Drops. Make sure to check out other products from the brand, including this editor-approved airbrushing foundation and this shopper-loved pore cleansing stick.

