Shoppers Are Ditching Their $200 Creams For This $39 Option That Ages Skin Backwards—Use This Code For 25% Off

Most claims on anti-aging creams sound like a sham, and for many of them, it rings true. This area of the skincare market is oversaturated with formulas that promise far too much and deliver far too little. That’s why it’s dire to rely not just on the brand’s product descriptions, but also on the feedback from fellow consumers who have already given a product a fair shot.

PÜR’s Get a Lift Firming Facial Cream is one of the few I’ve come across lately that has received positively glowing remarks from shoppers across the board. Many users are comparing its formula to that of $200 creams they’ve used in the past, with some even preferring the more affordable find overall. People also genuinely just love they way it feels on their skin; one reviewer described it as “a feeling that is the perfect balance between a freshly washed face, and the feeling after a face mask.”

Another fan that rarely writes product reviews said the cream “impressed them so much” that they just had to. “I have generally been a premium skincare snob for the past twenty years. Meaning if it did not cost at least $200, then it must be mediocre,” they wrote. “…now [Get a Lift] is my go to moisturizer. It feels rich on my skin and does give me a tighter and more even toned appearance. I get compliments at least two to three times a week. Lesson learned that great quality skincare does not always come with a hefty price tag.”

PÜR Get a Lift Firming Facial Cream

The Get a Lift Firming Facial Cream is a ceramide-rich formula that swiftly addresses signs of aging while helping to keep congestion under control. It won’t ever clog pores and brings a lightweight, non-greasy feel to the skin. Better yet, it also doubles as a neck treatment, so you’re basically getting two products in one.

Its unique blend of key ingredients is what sets it apart from other formulas out there. Medicago sativa (alfalfa) extract protects skin from premature wrinkles, manihot esculenta tuber extract brightens and firms the complexion while linoleic fatty acids and oat kernel extract soften texture for a smoother, softer surface. Not to mention, 99 percent of users after a six-week clinical study reported firming-looking skin.

