Shoppers Are Putting Away Their Falsies & Relying Solely on This ‘Magnetic’ Lengthening Mascara

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding a mascara that A.) doesn’t flake or smudge and B.) lengths, volumizes and separates every individual lash is harder than you think. While they may sound like basic requirements, some formulas only offer minimal benefits, not the whole shabang. That said, there are options out there that tick every box, such as one under-the-radar find that will “take your lashes to new heights.”

PÜR is home to many affordable skincare and makeup heroes, including my personal favorite 4-in-1 pressed powder that leaves an airbrushed finish and a reviewer-loved lifting cream that ages skin backwards. But, the brand also created a unique mascara formula that has reviewers swooning; the Fully Charged Mascara is powered by magnetic technology that attracts negatively-charged lashes to the positively-charged formula for a transformation that lasts all day.

PÜR Fully Charged Mascara

Even better, the mascara formula also acts as a conditioning lash treatment by combating premature fallout to keep the lash line looking thick and full for longer. Hair-loving ingredients like biotin, peptides and vitamin B5 add shine to the follicles while maintaining their natural curl and lift.

According to an in-house perception study, you may not even need your lash curler when using this mascara. About 98 percent of subjects said it instantly amplified their lashes, while 93 percent said their lashes retained a curl well. Alongside those findings, 90 percent said they experienced no flaking and 93 percent reported no smudging. Perhaps most intriguing to some folks, 100 percent said it was incredibly easy to remove at the end of the day.

The mascara has garnered 1,900 five-star reviews from customers, including those with sensitive eyes that tend to get itchy from wearing eye makeup.