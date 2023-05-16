Reviewers Say This Concealer Is ‘Like Magic’ For Hiding Blemishes & Fine Lines—& It’s Down to $8

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to finding a concealer that will pack a punch, camouflaging options are the best route to take. These offer a higher coverage that can temporarily mask the peskiest of concerns, such as acne flare-ups, fine lines and dark circles, better than lighter coverage, dewier formulas. All it takes is a little tab of product over bumps and smaller areas to see an instant difference in the appearance of your skin.

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable formula that will last through summer’s impending sweaty days, PÜR’s Disappearing Act Concealer can do no wrong. The correcting concealer is packed with age-defying ingredients that correct skin concerns while hiding their presence—and reviewers say it works better than other popular brand name camouflaging concealers they’ve tried previously.

Disappearing Act Concealer

“I have oily, acne-prone skin and this is my favorite concealer ever. Doesn’t make me breakout but gives enough coverage without looking like I have a ton of makeup on,” raved one customer.

“This stuff is like magic,” wrote another reviewer. “I’m one of those people that can’t resist popping a pimple, and I sponge this on and it’s the best concealer I’ve tried. My friend watched me use it and she was like ‘wow you can’t even tell.’ I’m not sure if they’re discontinuing this or not, I hope not!”

Unfortunately for fans, the brand is stopping all future product creations—which is why now’s the time to stock up while the Disappearing Act Concealer is on sale for just $8. Don’t see your shade? You might find the correct one at Amazon instead.

PÜR also carries additional concealer options that aren’t going anywhere soon, including my favorite 4-in-1 Sculpting Concealer that blends like a dream and contains skin-assisting ingredients that reduce the appearance of blemishes, redness, fine lines and wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and hyperpigmentation. Scoop one up alongside the Disappearing Act Concealer for the ultimate duo.

4-in-1 Sculpting Concealer

You can shop other soon-to-be discounted (and shopper-loved) products from PÜR’s sale section, like Shake & Bake Powder-to-Cream Under Eye Concealer and the Cameo Contour & Highlight Stick.