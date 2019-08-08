This Pür and Barbie Makeup Collab Is So Cute It Hurts

Barbie turns 60 this year (yes, she looks great) and in honor her birthday, Mattel is teaming up with Pür on a limited-edition makeup line that screams Barbie. It’s all pink and sparkly and glam, reminiscent of the dolls with play makeup many of us had as children. This isn’t a kids line though. It’s the same ultra-pigmented, cruelty-free makeup you’re used to from Pür Cosmetics.

“Barbie is such an iconic figure that many of us have grown up with over the years, so we wanted to create a really fun and inspiring collection that furthers her mission through the use of makeup,” Tina Thompson, Pür’s VP of Marketing and Innovation, told Popsugar. “Barbie naturally sparks that inner girly-girl within each of us, so we wanted super-glam shades that were combined with wearable colors to maximize the use of this collection.” Sure, some of us have that girl inside but even if you don’t and just want a high-quality eyeshadow palette, you’ll love the looks you can create with the 10-piece collection.

There are four cream lipsticks ($18 each at Ulta) in surprisingly wearable shades: Timeless (a dusty mauve pink), Legendary (a bright pink), Inspire (a deep plum purple) and Classic (a nude pink). Top a lipstick off with the Girl Gloss ($16 at Ulta), in a light pink shade with gold flecks.

If Barbie were real, I think she’d wear the Dream Glow Highlighter Palette ($25 at Ulta), which features three different shades for maximum glow. She’d probably rock major lashes, as well. So, of course, there has to be Signature PRO Eyelashes ($14 at Ulta). And we can’t forget about the Forever Flawless Brush ($26 only at Ulta.com), which helps apply cream, powder and liquid products.

The pièce de résistance of the collection just might be the 10-shade Endless Possibilities Palette ($34 at Ulta). It features a mix of shimmer, glitter and matte shades for dozens of eye looks.

The Pür x Barbie Collection is out now at Ulta stores and online.

