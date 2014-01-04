Yes, You Can Draft Your Own Fantasy Football Team … With Puppies

Oh man, this year’s annual Puppy Bowl just got so much better. The editors over at Entertainment Weekly got an exclusive rundown of some of this year’s special new features and there’s one that outshines the rest: you can draft your own puppy fantasy team to duke it out against other people’s puppy fantasy teams.

Animal Planet, which airs the rousing sporting event each year opposite the actual Super Bowl, will launch a fantasy draft later this month on AnimalPlanet.com, where participants can see profiles of 11 of the 66 total puppy players. Then, on game day, you can keep track of how your players are performing via stats superimposed on the screen, and know how your overall fantasy team is doing.

As far as we’re concerned the best thing to come out of human-based fantasy football is the hilarious, offbeat FXX comedy “The League,” but a puppy fantasy league has much more potential for significant life improvement. Instead of dudes bent over their cell phones shaking their heads in dismay over Eli Manning’s performance this season, you can just sit back, relax, and enjoy the pure magic of puppies running around on a green tarp drawn with football lines—and it’s all in good fun.

Head to EW to read what else will be new at this year’s Puppy Bowl (including one very special halftime performance), and tune in to Animal Planet on January 2 at 3 p.m. to watch the canine action unfold!